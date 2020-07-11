1/1
Carmen Venegas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen Venegas

El Paso - Carmen Salazar Venegas peacefully passed away on July 6, 2020 at 91 years old in the excellent care of Casa Everay.

Carmen was wonderfully devoted to her three daughters Carmen, Anita (Randy), Yvette (Jorge) and to her three grandchildren Alberto, Valerie, and Jorge.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elijio Venegas and survived by her siblings Delia Carter, Helen Herget, Crispin (Pin) Salazar, Rosa Reger, and Rose Marie Salazar.

Carmen was always hard at work juggling her career, raising her daughters, and spoiling her grandchildren. Even in retirement, she found ways to keep her body healthy by going to the YMCA and her mind sharp by completing her daily puzzles. At times, she indulged in a little R&R by watching her favorite soap opera, "All My Children" while eating her pastrami sandwich from House of Pizza.

Our family will always remember her love of dance, her loyalty to the Dallas Cowboys, her ability to make friends with anyone, and her gently singing "You Are My Sunshine" to all of us.

Carmen was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. We will miss her every day.

Special thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff at Casa Everay and Bienvivir.

The visitation and services will be held on Monday July, 13, 2020 at Martin Funeral Home East at 10:00 A.M. Due to COVID-19, services are limited to immediate family only. A real-time virtual service will be hosted on Martin Funeral Home East's Facebook page. Please contact Alberto Venegas for more information.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
Martin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
9158558881
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved