Carmen Venegas

Carmen VenegasEl Paso - Carmen Salazar Venegas peacefully passed away on July 6, 2020 at 91 years old in the excellent care of Casa Everay.Carmen was wonderfully devoted to her three daughters Carmen, Anita (Randy), Yvette (Jorge) and to her three grandchildren Alberto, Valerie, and Jorge.She is preceded in death by her husband, Elijio Venegas and survived by her siblings Delia Carter, Helen Herget, Crispin (Pin) Salazar, Rosa Reger, and Rose Marie Salazar.Carmen was always hard at work juggling her career, raising her daughters, and spoiling her grandchildren. Even in retirement, she found ways to keep her body healthy by going to the YMCA and her mind sharp by completing her daily puzzles. At times, she indulged in a little R&R by watching her favorite soap opera, "All My Children" while eating her pastrami sandwich from House of Pizza.Our family will always remember her love of dance, her loyalty to the Dallas Cowboys, her ability to make friends with anyone, and her gently singing "You Are My Sunshine" to all of us.Carmen was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. We will miss her every day.Special thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff at Casa Everay and Bienvivir.The visitation and services will be held on Monday July, 13, 2020 at Martin Funeral Home East at 10:00 A.M. Due to COVID-19, services are limited to immediate family only. A real-time virtual service will be hosted on Martin Funeral Home East's Facebook page. Please contact Alberto Venegas for more information.