Carol Gordon



On October 5, 2020, Carol Gordon passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Carol enjoyed a wonderful life with a loving family. Carol is predeceased by her parents, sister and brother.



Carol grew up in Eustis, FL and one of her favorite memories was being the princess of the Georgefest parade. As a teenager, she moved to Pecos, TX where she graduated high school. She went to Texas Western College (now University of Texas at El Paso) for her accounting degree. She married Tom Gordon, an Army officer, and then began her travels around the world. She lived in places such as Japan, India and Panama. While living in College Station, TX she was one of the first women to pursue a master's degree in accounting at Texas A&M University.



Carol worked for various companies such as the Panama Canal Company before beginning a career in civil service. In 1977, she moved to Corpus Christi and began working at the Corpus Christi Army Depot. After many wonderful years there, she accepted a position at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX in 1985. She continued her career there, culminating as the Deputy Resource Management Officer. She won multiple awards throughout her career including two Department of Defense Meritorious Civilian Service awards.



Carol was very involved in her community as well, holding leadership positions in many organizations. In El Paso, she was involved in the Garden Club, Leadership El Paso, the UTEP Women's Auxiliary Board, the Women's Club and Senior Leadership. She was a lifelong member of Chi Omega sorority, as well as P.E.O. She enjoyed participating in multiple bridge groups over the years.



Carol is survived by her two daughters and one son. She has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



The family wishes to especially thank Lynda Randall for her loving care of Carol during the later years.



Due to the ongoing health crisis, a private service will be held for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you take a friend to lunch. If you would like to reach out to the family, you can use this email: tlgordon8@gmail.com









