Carol L. Moreno



- - CAROL L. MORENO, was called to peacefully be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at age 72. Carol was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was born in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin on October 13, 1946 and raised in El Paso, TX where she attended Ysleta High School graduating in 1965. She was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church and worked as an Attendance Clerk at Sageland Elementary School.



She is preceded in death by her father Dolores Recovo, her mother Margaret Recovo Adams, her sister Betty Jean Trevino. She is survived by Jorge Moreno, her loving husband of 50 years, sons, Jorge Moreno and Mike Moreno, daughter in-laws , Maria and Brenda, brothers, David Recovo(Pat) and Danny Recovo(Bea), sister, Mary Ellen Beard(Ken), brother, Richard Recovo(Vanessa), granddaughters, Karina, Melanie, Aliya, grandsons, Michael, Brandon, great-grand-daughters, Kiani and Leilani.



We deeply appreciate all her faithful and close family and friends who were always there for her. She will always live in our hearts and we will cherish memories of her strong faith, beauty and grace. She is free from pain and fought every health setback with all her strength and will and did so with quiet dignity. We'll miss her dearly.



The Lord is my Shepard there is nothing I shall want.



Visitation: Sunday, March 17, Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5:00pm-9:00pm with rosary at 7:00pm.



Funeral mass: Monday, March 18, Santa Lucia Catholic Church, 9:00am. Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary