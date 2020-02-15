Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Cielo Vista Church
3585 N. Lee Trevino
El Paso, TX
Carol Louise Stephens


1938 - 2020
Carol Louise Stephens Obituary
Carol Louise Stephens

El Paso - Carol Louise Stephens (Harless), 81, was called Home by our Lord on Sunday, January 19th, 2020.

Carol was born to Bruce and Maria Harless on December 2, 1938 in Kansas City, MO. When in high school the family moved to Springfield, MO where she soon met the love of her life Larry Lee Stephens. She married Larry on August 28th, 1959. Job transfers took them to Burlington, IA, Seneca Falls, NY, and to El Paso, TX in 1972.

Carol taught math in the Ysleta School District for over 40 years with the last 23 years being at Eastwood High School.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, as well as her sister-in-law Ellen O'Bryan. Carol is survived by her sister, Marilyn (Larry) Daniel; brother-in-law, James O'Bryan; daughter, Cheryl (Walter) Lehnhoff; sons, Russell (Michele) Stephens and Dennis (Marjorie) Stephens; grandchildren, Brian Stephens, Alyssa Stephens, Walter Lehnhoff, Thomas Lehnhoff, Michelle Lehnhoff, Brandon Stephens, and Courtney (David) Carlson; great-grandchildren, Giovanni Sosa and Armani Arreola and will be missed by many other relatives, friends, and former students.

Please join us to celebrate Carol's life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 am at Cielo Vista Church, 3585 N. Lee Trevino, El Paso, TX. A reception luncheon will be held immediately after the service in CVC's West End.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carol L. (Harless) Stephens Scholarship for Math Teachers at: Missouri State University Foundation, 300 S. Jefferson, Springfield, MO 65806. Please indicate it is for the benefit of the Carol (Harless) Stephens Math Scholarship.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
