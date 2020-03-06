|
Carol Margaret Lutener Smith
El Paso - Carol Margaret Lutener Smith, 76, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020, embraced by her loving family.
Born in El Paso, TX, February 5, 1944, Carol spent her childhood here, attending Radford School and Hillside Elementary before graduating from W. H. Burges High School in 1961. She completed her Bachelor Degree of Special Education at Texas Western College (UTEP) in 1965, leading to a lifelong career spanning school districts of California and Oregon, as well as El Paso, Corpus Christi, and Houston, TX. Carol retired from EPISD after nearly 30 years, sharing her passion and particular concern for special needs students. Her longest tenure was locally at Hart Elementary School, where she found joy in teaching and celebrating each of "her kids'" accomplishments.
Carol was a keen observer of life, who loved to share its every wonder. She blessed many with her artistic ability and angelic voice. Together with her sister she sang with Unity El Paso Church Choir, with the El Paso Chorale, and the Fort Bliss Center Chapel 1 Choir whom she traveled with to perform as guests at Carnegie Hall, NYC, NY. Carol was an animal lover. Horses especially brought her delight and she cherished volunteering to support local children's Therapeutic Horsemanship programs. Many of her most treasured moments were spent traveling, often in Colorado, where the mountains, their hidden treasures, and time spent with her family brought great joy!
Carol was an active member of her church, primarily in the service and education of the children. Carol's faithfulness and personal relationship with God is assurance that His endless grace will continue to guide and strengthen her family and dear friends.
Carol is survived by her husband, Tom B. Smith, LtCol, USMCR (Ret) and children; Eric W. Bullock, COL, USAR (Liz), Rachel A. Spier Garrison (John), Carol E. Bolke (Marc), and Joe C. Bullock, III (Ashley), stepdaughter Jere L. Smith, 15 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, as well as her dear sister Marilyn R. (Ted) Braithwaite. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Rowena E. (Snyder) and John Oral Lutener.
A special thank you to Home Sweet Home Foster Home, Envision Hospice and the caregivers that gave us all unmeasured love and support.
A Celebration of Life for "Weeta" will be held at Unity El Paso, 1420 Alabama St., El Paso, TX on April 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM, internment to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Carol's memory to Compadres Therapy, Inc., in care of Joy Ferguson, compadrestherapy.com. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020