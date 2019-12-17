|
|
Carolina (Caro) Carbajal Leonard
Albuquerque - Carolina (Caro) Carbajal Leonard, loving Mother of her children, extended family and many friends passed away Dec 4, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M.
Carolina was born in El Paso, TX Jan 4, 1940 to Jose Maria Carbajal and Leonot Rascon Carbajal. She grew up in Fabens, TX and attended school at the Loretto Girls Academy in El Paso, TX. She worked for the El Paso Chancery for several years and was always grateful for her dear friendship with Monsignor Hugh Quinn. She married Robert James LeBlanc in 1961. They had four children; Laura, Joseph, Robert Jr and Charles. Carolina and her family moved to Albuquerque from Dallas, TX in the mid 1960s. Carolina worked for the University of New Mexico School of Law and also served as secretary to University Presidents Ferrel Heady and William "Bud" Davis. Carolina and husband Robert divorced and she returned to Fabens, TX. She eventually bought the family store, Muebueleria Carbajal, a proud fixture and family business in the lower valley since 1911. She returned to Albuquerque often to visit her children. She successfully managed the Carbajal Furniture business for over 25 years. Carolina reconnected with John (Jake) Leonard, to whom she had been engaged in the late 1950s. They resumed their romance and eventually married in the late 1980s, blending into a new loving family and many new friends. Carolina and John split their time between Minnesota, Wisconsin and El Paso. She loved to travel, meeting people and making friends, watching her telenovelas, and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and former husbands Robert Le Blanc and John Leonard. She is survived by her four children and grandchildren: Francesca Cicconetti, John Robert, Laura, Cooper, Charlotte and Sophie Le Blanc, and three beautiful and loving daughters in law; Elizabeth, Kari and Jenni Le Blanc. She is also survived by her three sisters Elenor (Chiqui), Ina Cristina (Ina) and Astrid (Ati). Her Wisconsin family includes Susan Leonard, Mickey, Walt, Huey Griep; Diane, Rich, Kaitlyn and Nolan Jones; Denise and Mike Brohoski and Jenna and Nick Razetto. She is and always will be remembered for her generosity, kindness and warmth.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Matthews Church, 400 West Sunset, El Paso, TX at 12 noon, Saturday, December 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local food bank.
Interment will be held at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2019