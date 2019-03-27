|
|
Carolina Contreras Gallardo
El Paso - Carolina Contreras Gallardo, 28, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 in El Paso.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. at San Antonio Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Evergreen East Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 27, 2019