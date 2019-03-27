Services
Evergreen East Funeral Home & Cemetery
12400 East Montana
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 855-4007
Carolina Gallardo
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evergreen East Funeral Home & Cemetery
12400 East Montana
El Paso, TX 79938
Vigil
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Evergreen East Funeral Home & Cemetery
12400 East Montana
El Paso, TX 79938
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:15 AM
San Antonio Church
Carolina Contreras Gallardo Obituary
Carolina Contreras Gallardo

El Paso - Carolina Contreras Gallardo, 28, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 in El Paso.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. at San Antonio Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Evergreen East Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 27, 2019
