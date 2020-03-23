|
|
Carolina G. Almengor
El Paso - Our beloved mother, Carolina G. Almengor, passed away peacefully at age 81 on March 19, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. She was born in Santa Barbara, Chihuahua, Mexico and came to live in Fort Hancock, Texas at age five. At age 19 she married and became an Air Force wife traveling the world with her husband (Rito Almengor) living in such places as Colorado, Florida, Texas, Washington DC, England, Illinois, Okinawa, and New Mexico, and finally settling in El Paso, Texas in 1985.
Carolina was a devout Catholic and served as both a minister of hospitality and a catechist during the Air Force years. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, always ready to have fun, and always ready to assist someone in need. Carolina loved cooking, bingo, dancing and music and was a big fan of Little Joe y la Familia, never missing a concert when he was in town. Carolina was loved by many and will be dearly missed, but she leaves us all with many fond memories and an imprint on our hearts.
Carolina is preceded in death by her husband, Rito Almengor; grandson, Carlitos Almengor; and mother, Consolacion Tabarez. She is survived by her sisters, Herlinda Maldonando (Jose) and Gloria Grajeda (Gonzalo deceased), brother Alberto Tabarez (Guadalupe); son, Carlos Almengor (Irma); daughter, Dolores Almengor; daughter, Teresa Adame (Jose); and son, Ricardo Almengor (Gabbi); She leaves behind four generations which includes 6 grandchildren: Kimberly Maniscalco (James), Michelle Haynes (James), Cory Van Brocklen-Gilmore (Kaytlyn), Heather Valenzuela (Andres), Mirreya Almengor, Soraya Almengor; and five great-grandchildren: Sofia and Norah Maniscalco, Nathaniel, Noemi, and Nolen Van Brocklen-Gilmore. A memorial mass will be held at a later date for all her family and friends to gather and celebrate her life. The family would like to thank Dr. Genevieve Belgrave and Dr. Hernando Garcia for the excellent medical care they provided to Carolina and respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/donate-now).
Services directed by Hillcrest Funeral Home (915) 598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020