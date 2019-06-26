|
Carolina Moreno
El Paso - Carolina Moreno, 94 joined her loving husband of 63 years at the gates of heaven on June 24, 2019. She was born on February 16, 1925 in Hidalgo de Parral, Chih. Resident of El Paso for 67 years. She is preceded in death by her eldest son Luis Carlos Moreno. She is survived by her brother Ruben Munoz, daughter in law Elvia Moreno, son Jaime Moreno, daughter in law Agueda Moreno, daughter Lupe Moreno Torrez, son in law Xavier Torres, son Jesse Moreno, daughter in law Alicia Moreno, 5 grand daughters, four grandsons, 2 great grand daughters, loving nephews, nieces and many cousins.
Visitation: Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm with Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church at 12:00 pm to follow burial at Evergreen East Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on June 26, 2019