|
|
Carolina Trujillo Alba
El Paso - Carolina Trujillo Alba was born on May 6, 1931 in San Elizario, Texas. On May 11, 2020, Carolina was born into eternal life passing away peacefully in her home. Carolina (Carol) is preceded in mortality by her husband of forty years Raymundo and her siblings Amy, Adelina, Armando, and many Sisters of Loretto, all of whom loved her dearly. She is survived by her six children and their spouses Ray, Rita and Gust, Ruben and Susie, Rebecca, Ricardo, Raquel and Richard; by her thirteen grandchildren Ava, Carol, Audrey, T.R., Dean, Zac, Anthony, Ben, John, Joseph, Alba, William and Miriam; her two great-grandchildren Sebastian, Little Addy; and by her siblings Helen, Olga, Edel, Peter and Becky. Affectionately known as Grammie, she is remembered for her peace of heart and mind often sharing with us, "Oh mijo/mija I am not afraid to die. I have lived a great life and every day is a blessing." Throughout her entire life, Grammie shared of herself daily and truly lived the Prayer of St. Francis, "In giving of ourselves that we receive, and in dying that we're born to eternal life." Our family is so very thankful to God for the Blessing of our Carol, we love you Mom!
Ever inspired by Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta, please consider a tribute gift to El Paso's Mother Teresa Food Pantry, in lieu of flowers. Please contact Pat at Our Lady of Assumption Church (915)566-4040 or https://www.olaep.org/. Memorial service to follow at a later date.
"You pray for me and I'll pray for you" ~ Grammie.
Please, share a memory with the family to have as a keepsake in our register book. (Don't be shy!)
Published in El Paso Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020