|
|
Caroline Rodriguez
Las Cruces - Caroline (Carol) A. Rodriguez of Las Cruces, New Mexico passed away on April 13, 2020 surrounded by her children's love.
Carol was born and raised in Lordsburg, New Mexico where she was known to many by the loving nickname "Boxer." She eventually moved to El Paso, Texas where she met and married the love of her life, Jose (Joe) Ruben Rodriguez. They remained sweethearts for over 50 years. Their life together started in Calexico, California. They settled in Clint, Texas, where they lived for over 40 years.
While raising her three children, she obtained her B.S. in Education at the University of Texas at El Paso and began a passionate career in elementary education. She loved working with and advocating for children, and, in recognition of that devotion, she was a finalist for Socorro Independent School District teacher of the year after being awarded teacher of the year at Escontrias Elementary.
She will be remembered for her passion for life and a good glass of sweet white wine (or two), her love of music, science and the arts, and her deep, unwavering faith in God. She will also be remembered for her profound love and dedication to her family. She supported her husband in his law enforcement career while he supported her with her career in education. And she encouraged and guided her children into becoming resilient, independent, and reasoned adults. She took great pride in their successes and was their greatest champion in times of growth and need.
They were equally proud of her. In 2010, she nearly succumbed to a severe case of West Nile encephalitis that left her unable to speak or walk. Within a year, through her tenacity and fighting spirit, to the amazement of her doctors, she taught herself to speak and walk again, and thrived for another ten years. It was through this battle that she truly owned her moniker "Boxer."
Much of what her children learned came from the example that she and her husband modeled as husband and wife for 47 years. She missed Joe dearly when he passed in 2014. Now, she is in his arms for eternity, both together in the Light.
She is preceded in death by her parents Manuel Alvarez and Luz Rico, her brothers Lupe Alvarez (Mary), Ricardo Alvarez (Jessica), her sisters Isabel Calloway (Bob), Nellie Rivera (Frank), and Mary Louise Madrid (Raymond).
Caroline is survived by her beloved grand-dog Banjo, her daughter Rebecca Velarde and son-in-law Adrian, sons Richard Adrian and Ruben David, her sisters Wilma Alvarez, Lucy Estrada (Juan), and Alejandra Altuna, and numerous nieces and nephews that she adored.
The family kindly requests no flowers; instead, if you wish, donate items/funds to a local food bank in your community in her name. Carol always looked out for those in need, and now is a time to support them.
Unfortunately, due to current public health restrictions, the in-person services and burial will be closed to the public. You are welcome to join them via live stream on Friday, April 17, 2020 beginning with the Rosary at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on Monday. The family hopes to have a more open memorial celebration in the future.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book and join the livestream.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020