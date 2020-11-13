1/1
Carolyn Ann Giangiulio
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Carolyn Ann Giangiulio

Carolyn Ann Giangiulio, beloved mother and Nonna, wife to her late, cherished husband, Luciano of 50 years, and a friend to all, passed away in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, November 7, 2020, age 81. Born in Wayne, Pennsylvania, she moved to El Paso in 2015 and was a parishioner of Saint Patrick's Cathedral. She is survived by her five children: Anthony (Susan); Louis (Laura), Peter (Jennifer), Anne (John) and Christina and eight grandchildren: Francesca, Nicholas, Celeste, Emilia, Isabella, Roman, Lucia, and John. Sister of Mary (Valeria) Blasberg and the late John Valeria. Also survived by nieces Heather Wilson, Robin Blasberg and Nikki Blasberg. She will be remembered for her delicious Italian cooking and unwavering love of family. Funeral livestream Friday, November 20, 2020 at 9 am MST at www.Dellafh.com




Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
