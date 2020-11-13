Carolyn Ann Giangiulio
Carolyn Ann Giangiulio, beloved mother and Nonna, wife to her late, cherished husband, Luciano of 50 years, and a friend to all, passed away in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, November 7, 2020, age 81. Born in Wayne, Pennsylvania, she moved to El Paso in 2015 and was a parishioner of Saint Patrick's Cathedral. She is survived by her five children: Anthony (Susan); Louis (Laura), Peter (Jennifer), Anne (John) and Christina and eight grandchildren: Francesca, Nicholas, Celeste, Emilia, Isabella, Roman, Lucia, and John. Sister of Mary (Valeria) Blasberg and the late John Valeria. Also survived by nieces Heather Wilson, Robin Blasberg and Nikki Blasberg. She will be remembered for her delicious Italian cooking and unwavering love of family. Funeral livestream Friday, November 20, 2020 at 9 am MST at www.Dellafh.com