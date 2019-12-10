|
Carolyn D. Young
El Paso - Carolyn Young, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Carolyn loved her family dearly. She was preceded in death by her brother; Kris E. Perry. Left to cherish her memory are her parents; John H. and Ruby N. Perry, sons; Ronnie Mondragón (Jannette), Leonard Newbill (Brandi), and Christopher Newbill. Other survivors include many dear family members, grandchildren, and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home-East from 11:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery East.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019