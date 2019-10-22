Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Cheng-Guajardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. Donaldson Cheng-Guajardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn J. Donaldson Cheng-Guajardo Obituary
Carolyn J. Donaldson Cheng-Guajardo

El Paso - Carolyn Jessie Donaldson Cheng-Guajardo, passed away on October 20, 2019 at the age of 68 in El Paso, TX, after battling with pancreatic cancer. She was born on April 17, 1951 in Tucson, AZ, to Louis Donaldson and Elizabeth Simmonds. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Miguel Cheng-Guajardo and her sons César and Luis; their wives Laura and Julia; her eight grandchildren Micah, Josiah, Noah, Anneka, Isaiah, Eliana, Kyria, and Addison; and her sister Margaret Donaldson.

Carolyn was a selfless devotee to her family, caring for them above all. She enjoyed being a mother to her two children and later a grandmother to her eight grandchildren, whom she greatly enjoyed spending time with playing card games, baking, attending their activities, and watching them grow. She was an avid knitter, enjoyed reading and researching family history, and playing games such as mahjong and Mexican train with friends.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family would prefer donations be made in Carolyn's memory to either Second Presbyterian Church (812 Edith Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102) or University Presbyterian Church (244 N. Resler, El Paso, Tx 79912).

A viewing service will take place on Thursday, October 24, 10:00-12:00 at Martin Funeral Homes West, followed by burial at 12:30pm at Memory Gardens of the Valley cemetery in Santa Teresa, NM. A memorial church service will be held on Saturday, October 26 at University Presbyterian Church at 2:00pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now