Carolyn J. Donaldson Cheng-Guajardo
El Paso - Carolyn Jessie Donaldson Cheng-Guajardo, passed away on October 20, 2019 at the age of 68 in El Paso, TX, after battling with pancreatic cancer. She was born on April 17, 1951 in Tucson, AZ, to Louis Donaldson and Elizabeth Simmonds. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Miguel Cheng-Guajardo and her sons César and Luis; their wives Laura and Julia; her eight grandchildren Micah, Josiah, Noah, Anneka, Isaiah, Eliana, Kyria, and Addison; and her sister Margaret Donaldson.
Carolyn was a selfless devotee to her family, caring for them above all. She enjoyed being a mother to her two children and later a grandmother to her eight grandchildren, whom she greatly enjoyed spending time with playing card games, baking, attending their activities, and watching them grow. She was an avid knitter, enjoyed reading and researching family history, and playing games such as mahjong and Mexican train with friends.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family would prefer donations be made in Carolyn's memory to either Second Presbyterian Church (812 Edith Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102) or University Presbyterian Church (244 N. Resler, El Paso, Tx 79912).
A viewing service will take place on Thursday, October 24, 10:00-12:00 at Martin Funeral Homes West, followed by burial at 12:30pm at Memory Gardens of the Valley cemetery in Santa Teresa, NM. A memorial church service will be held on Saturday, October 26 at University Presbyterian Church at 2:00pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019