1/1
Carolyn Jane (Woofter) Dye
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Jane Woofter Dye

El Paso - Carolyn Jane Woofter Dye, 89, passed away October 12, 2020. Born to Cleon and Audra Holstein Woofter during the Great Depression in Ashford, Boone Co., West Virginia, our Mom accompanied her husband of 42 years, Creed Ferrell Dye, to White Sands Missile Range, NM during the Korean Conflict, finally settling in El Paso, TX. Possessing a Bachelor's degree from West Virginia Institute of Technology, she pursued a civil service career at WSMR as the Commanding General's Secretary working for 13 CGs over 31½ years. Our Mom's sole focus was creating a home for her family and keeping her husband's fragile health stable. An excellent seamstress, Mom sewed most of the family's clothes, draperies, stuffed toys on sewing machine she won in a lunch raffle at a local diner. Our Mom's deeply rooted West Virginia/Appalachian values along with her unique perception of life created our closely knit family.

She was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church and a founding member of the White Sands Pioneer Group.

Carolyn was predeceased by her husband and her son, Philip Sheridan Dye.

She is survived by her daughters Diane Dye of El Paso, TX and Jeanne Dye-Porto, England (Michael), sister Ann Woofter (TN), Sister in Law Lula Lowe (James Patrick) (OH), Brother in Law Jackie Bradley (GA), the Costilow families (special cousins Deming, NM), countless nieces and nephews nationwide and good friend Jack Tamplin (WV).

Our special thanks to our good friends and neighbors: Sue and John DiCara, Pat and Harold Russell, El Paso EMT Services,

And UMC Doctors Siddique and Makhija and the rest of the UMC Cath Lab Staff.

Graveside service will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:00am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave.

www.FunerariaDelAngelRestlawn.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved