Carolyn Jane Woofter DyeEl Paso - Carolyn Jane Woofter Dye, 89, passed away October 12, 2020. Born to Cleon and Audra Holstein Woofter during the Great Depression in Ashford, Boone Co., West Virginia, our Mom accompanied her husband of 42 years, Creed Ferrell Dye, to White Sands Missile Range, NM during the Korean Conflict, finally settling in El Paso, TX. Possessing a Bachelor's degree from West Virginia Institute of Technology, she pursued a civil service career at WSMR as the Commanding General's Secretary working for 13 CGs over 31½ years. Our Mom's sole focus was creating a home for her family and keeping her husband's fragile health stable. An excellent seamstress, Mom sewed most of the family's clothes, draperies, stuffed toys on sewing machine she won in a lunch raffle at a local diner. Our Mom's deeply rooted West Virginia/Appalachian values along with her unique perception of life created our closely knit family.She was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church and a founding member of the White Sands Pioneer Group.Carolyn was predeceased by her husband and her son, Philip Sheridan Dye.She is survived by her daughters Diane Dye of El Paso, TX and Jeanne Dye-Porto, England (Michael), sister Ann Woofter (TN), Sister in Law Lula Lowe (James Patrick) (OH), Brother in Law Jackie Bradley (GA), the Costilow families (special cousins Deming, NM), countless nieces and nephews nationwide and good friend Jack Tamplin (WV).Our special thanks to our good friends and neighbors: Sue and John DiCara, Pat and Harold Russell, El Paso EMT Services,And UMC Doctors Siddique and Makhija and the rest of the UMC Cath Lab Staff.Graveside service will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:00am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave.