El Paso - Carolyn Kay Cothern Salas, 76, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Providence Hospital at Transmountain in El Paso, Texas, from complications with heart disease and respiratory distress.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Salas, and her youngest sister Janet Hall. She leaves her son, Clifton Salas and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. She was the daughter of Wilford Cothern and Melodese (Thomas) Cothern. She was the oldest daughter of five children: Howard Cothern, Sandra Slater, Steve Cothern, and Janet Hall.



Born in Las Cruces, NM, in 1942, she graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1961. She attend the New Mexico State University and graduated with a bachelors of business administration in 1968.



In 1972, she married Lawrence Salas and raised her son Clifton Salas and step children Susan Thornton (Salas) and Richard Salas.



Carolyn was active member at Vista Hills Baptist Church. In the latter years, Carolyn was a member of Vista Del Sol Baptist Church and Restoration Fellowship, both in El Paso, Texas.



Carolyn had a long career in helping others. She worked for both the YWCA of El Paso and the Goodwill.



Mrs. Salas had a passion for coin collecting. Today her coin collection encompasses over 1,000 rare coins from around the world. Despite her disability, she was an avid traveler seeing 41 of the 50 states.



Carolyn was seen as a mentor, leader and someone to talk to. She was always willing to lend a hand when asked and her creative mind would not let you down.



She was loved by all.



Despite having being affected by polio at the age of 2, Carolyn decided to live life to the fullest. She became an advocate for those affected by polio. And in the latter years founded the El Paso Post Polio Association that brought together survivors of polio and addressed their medical needs.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in honor of Carolyn Salas to the End Polio Now campaign by Rotary International. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Sunset Funeral Home, 480 N Resler Drive, El Paso, Texas. She will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 5140 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88007, at 2:30 PM.



