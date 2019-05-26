Carrie Ann Apodaca entered into the hands of her Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 51. She was a loving daughter, cousin, and niece and will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her beloved mother Romelia Apodaca. She is survived by her beloved father Antonio Apodaca, and many extended family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1551 Belvidere. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, NM. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr.



Serving as pall bearers are her cousins Jacob Valtierra, Robert Chavira, Jr., Tony Martinez, Toby Provencio, Fulgencio Saiz, and Noel Martinez. Honorary pall bearers are her uncles Joe Valtierra and Carlos Muñoz.



Please visit our online registry at



www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net Published in El Paso Times on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary