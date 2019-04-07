Services
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Carroll Shelby McCue (Mack)

El Paso - Carroll Shelby McCue (Mack) died on April 2, 2019 in El Paso Texas where he made his home for over 90 years. Born May 9, 1928 in El Paso Texas, he was the son of Carroll Eldon McCue and Dorothy Watts Dykes (McCue). He was a long time resident of our beloved lower valley and spent most of his 90 years living in our adobe home in Ysleta. Mack attended Ysleta High School and in 1945 joined the United States Marine Corp. He served in the Pacific Theatre in the war against Japan being stationed in Guam, Okinawa, and for a brief time after the war, in China.

Returning to Ysleta from the service, he married Joyce Virginia McCue from Birmingham, Alabama and 3 children were born of that marriage: Shelby Lee McCue, Charles Eugene McCue and Dorothy (Dede) McCue (Saenz.)

Mack was a dedicated employee of Chevron Oil and worked at Chevron Refinery for over 36 years as a machinist. He retired in 1998. Mack was a long time member of Ysleta Methodist Church having joined the church when he was 8 years old. Mack also served as Scout Master of Troop 32 sponsored by Ysleta Methodist Church for close to 15 years and lived his life in close adherence to the Scout Laws and Oath. He expected the same of his children.

Mack McCue is survived by his wife of 68 years, his 3 children, and the following grandchildren: Matthew Shelby Mccue, Natalie McCue, Jesse Saenz, David Saenz, Hope Saenz, and Katherine Saenz, as well as five grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to join us for a celebration of life. Visitation will be on Monday, April 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragoza Rd. with a memorial service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. This will be followed by a graveside service at Ft. Bliss Cemetery with full military honors. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Vista Ysleta Ekklesia United Methodist Church, 11860 Rojas Dr., El Paso TX 79936.

Our family would like to thank White Acres- Good Samaritan, Choice Hospice and Edith Gonzalez for their kindness and graciousness towards our family. Semper Fi Dad!
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 7, 2019
