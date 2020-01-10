Services
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT 59102
(406) 252-3417
Vigil
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT 59102
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle
2055 Woody Drive
View Map
Casey Jolene Burrows Obituary
Casey Jolene Burrows

Billings, MT - Casey Jolene Burrows, of Billings, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Jan. 8, 2020.

Casey was born on Aug. 16, 2001, to Travis and Beverly Burrows in Murrieta, California. She moved with her family to Montana in 2003, residing in Cut Bank and Conrad before moving to Billings in 2014. Casey attended Billings West High for her freshman year, then transferred to Laurel High School, graduating with honors and a 4.0 grade point average. She was involved in many activities in school, to include the French Club; Speech, Drama and Debate; and Big Brothers and Sisters.

Casey was a budding chef and enjoyed honing her skills with the staff at Walkers Grill in downtown Billings. She also fell in love with France, learning the language and studying the culture. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, but especially with her sister Candace. She had a love of horses and practiced karate for several years while living in Conrad.

Casey is survived by her parents, Travis and Beverly; her sister, Candace; and her grandparents, Yolanda and Bill Petroff of El Paso, Texas, and Cyrilla and Richard Burrows of Chester. Casey was a bright shining light who touched countless lives and was loved by all who knew her.

A vigil will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at St. Thomas the Apostle, 2055 Woody Drive. A reception will be held immediately after the funeral at St. Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Casey's honor to: Kelker's Kids, Billings Clinic Foundation, PO Box 31031, 2917 10th Ave. N., Billings, MT 59107.

Remembrances may be shared with the family by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
