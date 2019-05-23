|
|
Casimiro M. Munoz
El Paso - Casimiro M. Muñoz, 93, of El Paso passed away on May 19, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Fraser Muñoz. Casimiro is survived by his children Richard Munoz, Sandra (Klaus Mittlehauser), Edward Muñoz (Carol), Margaret (Michael Harkins), George Muñoz, and John Muñoz (Ana). He will be missed by his seven grandchildren. Casimiro served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. His mass is scheduled for 12:45 p.m., Friday, May 24th at Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on May 23, 2019