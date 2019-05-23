Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:45 PM
Guadalupe Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Casimiro Munoz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Casimiro M. Munoz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Casimiro M. Munoz Obituary
Casimiro M. Munoz

El Paso - Casimiro M. Muñoz, 93, of El Paso passed away on May 19, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Fraser Muñoz. Casimiro is survived by his children Richard Munoz, Sandra (Klaus Mittlehauser), Edward Muñoz (Carol), Margaret (Michael Harkins), George Muñoz, and John Muñoz (Ana). He will be missed by his seven grandchildren. Casimiro served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. His mass is scheduled for 12:45 p.m., Friday, May 24th at Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now