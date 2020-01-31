|
Catalina C. Gonzales
El Paso - Catalina Carpio Gonzales (Cata), 91 years, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. She was born to Pedro and Manuela Carpio on December29, 1928. Catalina was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and great-great grandma. She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan Gonzales; her son Juan Gonzales Jr.; her grandchildren, Darlene Gonzales and Gustavo Lopez Jr. Catalina is survived by her children, Angie Navarro (Javier +), Joe Gonzales (Becky), Sandra Tilton (William), Debbie Gutierrez, Jerry Gonzales (Lucy), Johnny+ (Gemma); 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Cata always put her family first with a lot of love. Mrs. G. was involved with the S.E. T-Birds alongside her husband, Mr. G. Catalina will be greatly missed by everyone.
Visitation will take place on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home East, 1060 North Carolina Drive, El Paso, TX 79915. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Light, 4700 Delta Drive, El Paso, TX 79905. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Pallbearers: Juan Gonzales III, Javier Navarro Jr., Tommy Gonzales, Jason Gonzales, Matthew Tovar, Juan Gonzales IV, Jacob Tovar and Ralphie Urrutia.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020