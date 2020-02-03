Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
Catalina C. Gonzales


1928 - 2020
Catalina C. Gonzales Obituary
Catalina C. Gonzales

El Paso - Catalina Carpio Gonzales (Cata), 91 years, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. She was born to Pedro and Manuela Carpio on December29, 1928. Catalina was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and great-great grandma. She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan Gonzales; her son Juan Gonzales Jr.; her grandchildren, Darlene Gonzales and Gustavo Lopez Jr. Catalina is survived by her children, Angie Navarro (Javier +), Joe Gonzales (Becky), Sandra Tilton (William), Debbie Gutierrez, Jerry Gonzales (Lucy), Johnny+ (Gemma); 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Cata always put her family first with a lot of love. Mrs. G. was involved with the S.E. T-Birds alongside her husband, Mr. G. Catalina will be greatly missed by everyone.

Visitation will take place on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home East, 1060 North Carolina Drive, El Paso, TX 79915. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Light, 4700 Delta Drive, El Paso, TX 79905. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Pallbearers: Juan Gonzales III, Javier Navarro Jr., Tommy Gonzales, Jason Gonzales, Matthew Tovar, Juan Gonzales IV, Jacob Tovar and Ralphie Urrutia.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
