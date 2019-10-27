Services
Catalina Ramirez Aronce McDowell

Catalina Ramirez Aronce McDowell Obituary
Catalina Ramirez Aronce McDowell

El Paso - Beloved wife, mother, and grandma, Catalina Ramirez Aronce McDowell, was called by the Lord on October 24, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Bernardo L. Aronce and Howard McDowell; son, Joseph C. Aronce; daughter, Martha P. Conway; parents, Pascual and Catalina Ramirez. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Bernardo Aronce and J. David Aronce; daughters, Susana B. Adams, Carmen A. Wilkinson, Rosa E. Carpenter; 18 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by sister, Santos Valles.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home with a rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass to be announced. Interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
