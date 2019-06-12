Catalina S. Olivas



El Paso - Catalina Serrano Olivas, 83, was a life-long resident of El Paso, Texas. She was born in McNary, Texas and was the youngest of 14 children to Tomas and Carmen Serrano. She met and married the love of her life Laurencio Olivas Licano, which lasted in a 59-year marriage. Together they had six children, Ernesto (Rosalinda), Laurencio Jr. (Susana), Veronica (Joseph), Sergio (Patricia), Maria (Ernest), and Abelardo (Pat). Their family extended to fifteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Catalina was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devout catholic who was always strong in her faith. Catalina was a person who was always kind, loving and generous to people; and who readily gave and received them with open arms. The world was a better place because of her constant prayer, love and kindness. Catalina is preceded in death by her husband Laurencio Olivas and great granddaughter Caitlin Sunny Ballard. She is survived by her children and their spouses. May she rest in peace. Visitation 4:00 - 9:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 7712 Rosedale. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Published in El Paso Times on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary