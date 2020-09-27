1/1
Catarina (Katie) Bernier
Catarina (Katie) Bernier

El Paso - On Friday, September 25, 2020, Catarina (Katie) Bernier, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother went home to be with the Lord at the age of 95.

Katie was born in Alamogordo, NM on October 7, 1924, to Lorenzo and Reyes Aubel, the youngest of 10 children and moved to El Paso as a child. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1942. In 1955, she married Albert V. Bernier. They raised two sons, Michael and Carlos. She received a teaching degree from the University of Texas El Paso and began her teaching career at Hart Elementary School in South El Paso. In 1989, Katie retired as a public school teacher and began teaching English as a second language to Spanish speaking adults at the Sacramento Senior Center. In addition, to teaching, Katie enjoyed dancing and coordinated the weekly dances at the Memorial Senior Center. She not only had a passion for teaching and dancing but also had a big heart for giving of her time, money and abilities to those in need.

Katie was preceded in death by her husband Albert and her youngest son, Carlos. She is survived by her son Michael, her two grandchildren Allyson and Zachary, great grandson Bo Alan, numerous godchildren, nephews and nieces. Katie will be forever loved and dearly missed.

Visitation will be held in the evening of September 29, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a vigil at 6:30 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central. Interment service will be held at 9:30 a.m. September 30, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
9155663955
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

