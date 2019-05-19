Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass Drive
El Paso, TX
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass Drive
El Paso, TX
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass Drive
El Paso, TX
Committal
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Orangeburg - Catherine DeLone Jackson, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents George Williams and Alfonso Blume. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving husband John Jackson, her beloved children; son Mike Jackson, daughter Patricia Ballou and her grandchildren; Wayne L. Ballou, Sara C. Mckinney, Benjamin A. Ballou, Brianna Jackson, Lauryn Jackson, Mikalela Jackson, Jasmine Depasse, and Meliah Marcotte.

Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Committal Service to follow at 1:30pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that family and friends to "Share a Memory" of Catherine on the web site. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on May 19, 2019
