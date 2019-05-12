Catherine L. Schoen



El Paso - Catherine Louise Schoen, passed peacefully from this earth on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 89. She is preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Virginia Wood, beloved daughters; Elizabeth Schoen Zermeño and Kelly Schoen, and her dear husband, Albert E. Schoen. She was the youngest of 8 siblings who have all predeceased her. Catherine and her sisters were adventurous souls working and traveling abroad in the '50s. Catherine married Al in El Paso in 1957. She was blessed with excellent cooking and baking skills which will be missed by all who had the pleasure of partaking. Catherine, also known as Louise to the family, had a witty sense of humor and keen political savvy. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves behind her beloved children; son, Dennis Schoen, daughters; Susie Elliott, Loretta Dillon (and son-in-law Tim), and Janet Fannin (and son-in-law Michael), and her precious grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. The family is eternally grateful for the loving and compassionate care provided by Serenity House and her hospice nurses and CNAs. A Gathering of Remembrance will be from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Christ the Savior Catholic Church, 5301 Wadsworth Avenue. Committal Service will follow at 11:00am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Catherine's honor to . Published in El Paso Times on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary