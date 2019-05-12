Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Memorial Gathering
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Vigil
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the Savior Catholic Church
5301 Wadsworth Avenue
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Schoen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine L. Schoen


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine L. Schoen Obituary
Catherine L. Schoen

El Paso - Catherine Louise Schoen, passed peacefully from this earth on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 89. She is preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Virginia Wood, beloved daughters; Elizabeth Schoen Zermeño and Kelly Schoen, and her dear husband, Albert E. Schoen. She was the youngest of 8 siblings who have all predeceased her. Catherine and her sisters were adventurous souls working and traveling abroad in the '50s. Catherine married Al in El Paso in 1957. She was blessed with excellent cooking and baking skills which will be missed by all who had the pleasure of partaking. Catherine, also known as Louise to the family, had a witty sense of humor and keen political savvy. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves behind her beloved children; son, Dennis Schoen, daughters; Susie Elliott, Loretta Dillon (and son-in-law Tim), and Janet Fannin (and son-in-law Michael), and her precious grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. The family is eternally grateful for the loving and compassionate care provided by Serenity House and her hospice nurses and CNAs. A Gathering of Remembrance will be from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Christ the Savior Catholic Church, 5301 Wadsworth Avenue. Committal Service will follow at 11:00am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Catherine's honor to .
Published in El Paso Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
Download Now