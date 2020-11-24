Catherine Patricia Thomas



Catherine Patricia Thomas, 102, went to be with the Lord October 29, 2020. She was born June 23, 1918 in Wichita Falls, Texas to John and Maggie (Corbett) McGrath. She is survived by her children: Otaway Thomas III (Pat), Karole Thomas, Gary Thomas, and Richard Thomas (Dawn), her grandchildren: Otaway Thomas IV, Melanie Coggins, Jeremy Thomas, Emily Thomas, Heather Dukes, Cheyenne Chanterelle, Cameron Vega, and Alan Thomas, and 11 great grandchildren, and her nieces: Juanita, Lola Patricia and Margaret Ann.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Otaway Thomas II, her siblings; Evelyn, Emmett, Mary, and Margaret, 1 great grandchild and 1 niece: Rosemary.



Catherine was the most caring and loving wife and mother. She devoted her life to her family, always putting their needs and desires above her own. Catherine was a devoted Catholic. As a young woman, she became a Registered Nurse. Her loving and caring character influenced her in all areas of her life. Catherine married then Lieutenant Otaway in El Paso in 1942. Being married to a career Army officer led her to make many homes in many different places. She raised her family in El Paso TX, Anchorage AK, San Pedro CA, San Diego CA, Huntsville AL, Indian Harbor Beach FLA, and Carson CA before moving to her sister Margaret's ranch in Mentone, TX after the passing of her husband in 1982. They lived together in Mentone, Pecos and then El Paso until failing health from Alzheimer's disease necessitated her move in 2006 to her son Otaway's home in Escondido CA. After 3 years with Otaway and Pat, Catherine moved in with her son Richard and his family, wife Dawn and toddler son Alan, in San Diego, CA. Catherine spent the last almost eleven years of her life blessing the home of Richard's family with her presence. For several years, many weekends were spent with her daughter, Karole. A special thanks to a wonderful caregiver and family friend, Leann Marks, who devoted herself to Catherine's comfort and care for her last 8 years of life and to Bill and Kathy Rose and Juanita Grimmett who always made Catherine's visits to see Margaret such wonderful times. Many thanks also to all the other caregivers who gave so selflessly, especially Amber and Gwen. Catherine was a beautiful, loving and caring soul.



Mass: November 25, 2020 at 10am at Mission de Alcala 10818 San Diego Mission Rd. San Diego, CA 92108. Graveside Service: 1:30p Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, CA.









