Cathleen Love Franco passed away February 14, 2019, in El Paso, TX. Cathy was born in Glendale, CA on July 13, 1946. She was a talented actress, director, singer and dancer performing in the family theatre, The Turn of the Century and many other theaters in El Paso. She worked in advertising and radio and was the program director for KTSM TV until her retirement.
She was loved by all those who met her. She was generous not only with material things but with her time. Cathy's life was a gift to her family and friends.
Cathy is survived by her husband and soul mate, Ricky Malichi, son Eric Franco, daughter-in-law Rebecca, grandchildren Giselle and Alessio, sister Maureen Clark, brother-in-law Juan Francisco (Pancho) Anguiano, sister-in-law Tina Hill, niece Michelle Sheffield and her husband Vince and their son Jordan, sister-in-law Bobbie Davison and her husband Paul, stepson Jason Malichi, his wife Krystal and their children Sydney and Ava, nieces Stacie McClure & Elena Hernandez, grand-nieces and nephews Cristine Moriarty, Eleuterio Duarte, Robert Duarte and Alexis Ramirez, and many great-grand nieces and nephews all of whom loved her dearly.
Cathy did not wish to have a funeral. Per her request a private celebration of her life will be held for her family at a later date.
In memory of a life so beautifully lived and a heart so deeply loved.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 24, 2019