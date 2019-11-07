Services
Cathy Ann Brigham

Cathy Ann Brigham Obituary
Cathy Ann Brigham

El Paso - CATHY ANN BRIGHAM entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 64. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her beloved father Robert Ter Haar. She is survived by her loving mother Bernice Ter Haar, her beloved daughter Melissa Urey (Mark), her pride and joy her granddaughter Emersen Urey, her beloved siblings; Jay Ter Haar, Cheryl Ter Haar and Charles Ter Haar. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 5005 Love Road, with Pastor Russell A. Nebhut officiating. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to mustardseedcafe.org/donations or any reputable Parkinson's Research group in her honor.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
