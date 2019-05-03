|
Cathy Lorraine Thompson Brink
Clayton, N.C. - July 14, 1953 - April 28, 2019
Cathy Lorraine Thompson Brink, 65, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday, May 4th at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner.
Cathy was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico on July 14, 1953 to the late Robert and Catharine "Kay" Thompson. She was raised in El Paso, Texas with her two, older brothers and always spoke fondly of her years at Crockett Elementary and Austin High School, where she played flute in the marching band. She studied at UTEP and worked for years as a legal secretary in El Paso before she and her husband moved to New Mexico, where she worked for the District Attorney's office while running her own business process serving. They then moved to North Carolina, where she enjoyed her last years with her adoring children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Thompson and her niece, Ivonnette Thompson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Stan Brink; daughter, Rochelle Carson and husband, Kendall; son, Nathan Smith; granddaughters, Miriya, Aislin, and Adaleigh; brother, Larry Thompson; step-children, Scott, Shawn, and Stacey and grandchildren; much extended family; and her beloved furry companions, Cooper, Foxy, and Marty.
Cathy was loved by all the people who had the privilege of knowing her, and she loved all people and, especially, all animals. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made in Cathy's memory to the World Wildlife Fund.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in El Paso Times on May 3, 2019