Cathy Marie Rhodes



Funeral services for Cathy Marie Rhodes, age 67, were at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lawton First Assembly in Lawton. The eulogy was performed by her brother-in-law, Pastor George E. Feagin of the Bethel Independent Methodist Church in Temple, Texas.



Cathy Marie Rhodes died Monday, September 21, 2020 in Lawton. Burial with military honors will be in Fort Bliss National Cemetery, El Paso, Texas at an upcoming time.



Cathy was born March 20, 1953 in DeRidder, Louisiana to M.L. and Ollie Walker. Cathy was part of a military family. She graduated from Irvin High School in El Paso, Texas. She also graduated from Cameron University in Lawton. She was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. She married Clarence Rhodes and her daughter, Chanel was born from that union. She worked in the healthcare field at Fort Sill's Reynolds Army Community Health System for over 20 years. Cathy enjoyed reading and was a devout Christian who faithfully studied the Word of God. She loved to spend time sharing in activities with her granddaughter, Catalina.



She is survived by her mother, Ollie Walker; two sisters, Doris Benitez and Sharon Walker; two brothers, Marvin and Lloyd Walker; her daughter, Chanel Kolthoff and granddaughter, Catalina Kolthoff.









