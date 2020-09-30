1/1
Cathy Marie Rhodes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cathy Marie Rhodes

Funeral services for Cathy Marie Rhodes, age 67, were at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lawton First Assembly in Lawton. The eulogy was performed by her brother-in-law, Pastor George E. Feagin of the Bethel Independent Methodist Church in Temple, Texas.

Cathy Marie Rhodes died Monday, September 21, 2020 in Lawton. Burial with military honors will be in Fort Bliss National Cemetery, El Paso, Texas at an upcoming time.

Cathy was born March 20, 1953 in DeRidder, Louisiana to M.L. and Ollie Walker. Cathy was part of a military family. She graduated from Irvin High School in El Paso, Texas. She also graduated from Cameron University in Lawton. She was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. She married Clarence Rhodes and her daughter, Chanel was born from that union. She worked in the healthcare field at Fort Sill's Reynolds Army Community Health System for over 20 years. Cathy enjoyed reading and was a devout Christian who faithfully studied the Word of God. She loved to spend time sharing in activities with her granddaughter, Catalina.

She is survived by her mother, Ollie Walker; two sisters, Doris Benitez and Sharon Walker; two brothers, Marvin and Lloyd Walker; her daughter, Chanel Kolthoff and granddaughter, Catalina Kolthoff.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved