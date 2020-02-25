Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Memory Gardens of the Valley
4900 McNutt Rd
Santa Teresa, NM
El Paso - Cecilia De La Vega, age 78, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Monday February 24, 2020. Cecilia was born October 24, 1941.

Cecilia is survived by her loving husband, Henry De La Vega Sr.; son Benjamin De La Vega; preceded in death by son Henry De La Vega Jr.

A graveside service for Cecilia will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Memory Gardens of the Valley, 4900 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa, NM 88008. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
