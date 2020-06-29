Cecilia GuajardoEl Paso - Cecilia GuajardoOn Thursday, June 14, 2020, Cecilia Guajardo was called home at the age of 86.Cecilia was a lifelong resident of El Paso, TX.Cecilia Guajardo, born May 22, 1934 in San Pedro, Coahuila, Mexico to Ignacio Valenzuela and Guadalupe Minjares, who both preceded her in death.Cecilia loved to share her love of the Lord with everyone she could. She was at her happiest when talking about the greatness of God. She was a strong woman who lived independently and was full of perseverance. She was the rock of her family and was loved and will be missed by everyone that knew her.Cecilia is survived by her brother Saul, her children, Rafael, Jorge and Mary. Her grandchildren, Krystal, Austin, Danny, Steven, Jesse, Samantha, Ricardo, Joaquin, Cecilia, Benjamin, Jorge, Adam, Bianca, Mia, Ava and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Gonzalo, Ismael and Imelda and her children, Nora, Jaime and Ricardo.Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 01, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00PM with a Memorial Service at 3:00PM at Hillcrest Funeral Home - 1060 North Carolina, El Paso, TX. 79915.