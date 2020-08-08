Ceferino Anchondo, Jr.El Paso - Ceferino "Nino" Anchondo, Jr. passed away on Thursday August 6, at the age of 84, surrounded by his loving family. Having been born in Smeltertown to Ceferino and Vicenta Anchondo, he was the 2nd of 6 children.He is survived by his wife Delfina Anchondo, daughter Deborah Anchondo Schmidt (Oscar Bustamante), his twin sons Alfredo Anchondo (Joan Collopy) and Fernando Anchondo. He leaves 3 grandchildren: Andy Ridenhower,Heather Ridenhower Hill and Cody R Schmidt, as well as several nieces and nephews. Also family member Franke Schmidt.He is predeceased by his daughter, Yvonne M Ridenhower, Mother, Vicenta Anchondo, and father Ceferino Anchondo, his sister Janie Hernandez and brother Samuel Gutierrez Anchondo.He is survived by his sister Alicia Siquieros Chavez. Brothers Daniel Anchondo Sr. (Martha) Robert S. Anchondo (Maria) and his beloved cat "Chapo."Nino was one of the original "Yellow Dog Democrats' and was involved with the local, state, and national Democratic Party. He served over twenty years as a precinct Chair for the El Paso Democratic Party andran for City and County Government. In 1999 he was inducted into the El Paso County Democratic Party Hall of Fame. He began his early work career as a milkman for various dairies. At the same time he washelping his father organize the clothing workers for the AFL-CIO. He became a labor organizer for the Teamsters Union and remained there for over 20 years in El Paso and California.After retiring from the unions, he worked as an Interpreter for County and District Courts. He then became Bailiff for "The Honorable Judge Sam Paxson" of the 210th District Court. After the death of Judge Paxson, He worked for the El Paso District Clerks office until his retirement.Nino will always be remembered as a Champion for the underdog. He was a valuable Leader in the Civil Rights Movement, always ready to fight for fair housing, the right to get an education, the right to voteand the right to earn a decent living.Nino was a devout Catholic who helped restore Guardian Angel Church, where he remained a member until he was summoned home by the Lord.A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people at AM Hospice for their tender care and professional service provided for our beloved husband and father. Namely, Liz, Julianna, Blanca and Eleanore.His lasting wish was for everyone to vote for Vice President Joe Biden!Due to the Pandemic, service date yet to be determined.