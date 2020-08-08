1/1
Ceferino Anchondo Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ceferino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ceferino Anchondo, Jr.

El Paso - Ceferino "Nino" Anchondo, Jr. passed away on Thursday August 6, at the age of 84, surrounded by his loving family. Having been born in Smeltertown to Ceferino and Vicenta Anchondo, he was the 2nd of 6 children.

He is survived by his wife Delfina Anchondo, daughter Deborah Anchondo Schmidt (Oscar Bustamante), his twin sons Alfredo Anchondo (Joan Collopy) and Fernando Anchondo. He leaves 3 grandchildren: Andy Ridenhower,

Heather Ridenhower Hill and Cody R Schmidt, as well as several nieces and nephews. Also family member Franke Schmidt.

He is predeceased by his daughter, Yvonne M Ridenhower, Mother, Vicenta Anchondo, and father Ceferino Anchondo, his sister Janie Hernandez and brother Samuel Gutierrez Anchondo.

He is survived by his sister Alicia Siquieros Chavez. Brothers Daniel Anchondo Sr. (Martha) Robert S. Anchondo (Maria) and his beloved cat "Chapo."

Nino was one of the original "Yellow Dog Democrats' and was involved with the local, state, and national Democratic Party. He served over twenty years as a precinct Chair for the El Paso Democratic Party and

ran for City and County Government. In 1999 he was inducted into the El Paso County Democratic Party Hall of Fame. He began his early work career as a milkman for various dairies. At the same time he was

helping his father organize the clothing workers for the AFL-CIO. He became a labor organizer for the Teamsters Union and remained there for over 20 years in El Paso and California.

After retiring from the unions, he worked as an Interpreter for County and District Courts. He then became Bailiff for "The Honorable Judge Sam Paxson" of the 210th District Court. After the death of Judge Paxson, He worked for the El Paso District Clerks office until his retirement.

Nino will always be remembered as a Champion for the underdog. He was a valuable Leader in the Civil Rights Movement, always ready to fight for fair housing, the right to get an education, the right to vote

and the right to earn a decent living.

Nino was a devout Catholic who helped restore Guardian Angel Church, where he remained a member until he was summoned home by the Lord.

A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people at AM Hospice for their tender care and professional service provided for our beloved husband and father. Namely, Liz, Julianna, Blanca and Eleanore.

His lasting wish was for everyone to vote for Vice President Joe Biden!

Due to the Pandemic, service date yet to be determined.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved