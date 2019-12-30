Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Celeste Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celeste Katherine Rice


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Celeste Katherine Rice Obituary
Celeste Katherine Rice

El Paso - Celeste Katherine Rice died December 28, 2019 at the age of 101. She was born in Jefferson City, Missouri on November 29, 1918. When she was an infant, her family moved to El Paso in 1919. Celeste was the oldest daughter of Birdie and Herman Eveler, and is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Dr. Darwin N. Rice Sr., sister Irma Jo Devlin, brothers Pete V. Eveler and Guy J. Eveler and his wife Fifi and brother in law Tom Devlin (Irma).

Celeste is survived by her only son, Darwin (Nick) N. Rice Jr., (Bonnie), sister in law Susan Eveler (Pete), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their children.

Celeste graduated from Loretto Academy in 1936, and was a member of P.E.O. Chapter DR.

Visitation will be held on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Del Angel Martin Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church followed by interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the El Paso , 110 Mesa Park Dr. Ste. 250.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Celeste's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -