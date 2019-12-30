|
|
Celeste Katherine Rice
El Paso - Celeste Katherine Rice died December 28, 2019 at the age of 101. She was born in Jefferson City, Missouri on November 29, 1918. When she was an infant, her family moved to El Paso in 1919. Celeste was the oldest daughter of Birdie and Herman Eveler, and is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Dr. Darwin N. Rice Sr., sister Irma Jo Devlin, brothers Pete V. Eveler and Guy J. Eveler and his wife Fifi and brother in law Tom Devlin (Irma).
Celeste is survived by her only son, Darwin (Nick) N. Rice Jr., (Bonnie), sister in law Susan Eveler (Pete), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their children.
Celeste graduated from Loretto Academy in 1936, and was a member of P.E.O. Chapter DR.
Visitation will be held on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Del Angel Martin Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church followed by interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the El Paso , 110 Mesa Park Dr. Ste. 250.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020