Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Central
Vigil
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Central
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Guardian Angel Catholic Church
El Paso - Celia Fernandez, 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She is preceded by her husband Juan Fernandez and a son David Fernandez. She was the oldest of five children. She is survived by a sister, Alicia Isais, and a brother, George Isais. She is also survived by seven children; Joseph (Pamela), Juan Jr. (Rachel), Mario, Louis (Iskra), Julie Velasquez (Vicente), Cecilia Medina (Eddie), Lily Ponce (Luis), 20 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm with a7:00pm vigil at Funeraria Del Angel Central. Funeral Mass 9:00am, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Guardian Angel Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Published in El Paso Times on June 4, 2019
