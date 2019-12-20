|
|
Celia S. Vasquez
El Paso - Celia S. Vasquez, 94 passed away in El Paso, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband Maclovio Vasquez. She is survived by her eight children. Visitation will be held Sunday December 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the Vigil at 6:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday December 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama. Interment to follow at Evergreen Alameda Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019