Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Resources
More Obituaries for Celia Vasquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celia S. Vasquez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Celia S. Vasquez Obituary
Celia S. Vasquez

El Paso - Celia S. Vasquez, 94 passed away in El Paso, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband Maclovio Vasquez. She is survived by her eight children. Visitation will be held Sunday December 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the Vigil at 6:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday December 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama. Interment to follow at Evergreen Alameda Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Celia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -