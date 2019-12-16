|
|
Cesar A. Juarez Salais
Cesar A. Juarez Salais entered into the hands of the Lord on Sunday December 15, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born in Cd. Juarez, Chih on May 13, 1954. He worked in the manufacturing industry at Billy The Kid and El Paso Apparel between 1980-2000. Shortly after he joined the retail industry at Dillard's until 2016. Afterwards he dedicated himself to his family, which was always his priority and his home. He will always be remembered as a kind, caring, strong, responsible, humble and loving man. He was well known for his sense of humor, trying to make everyone laugh and smile at all times. He leaves behind his wife of 46 yrs Rosa Leticia Ponce, his children Cesar Jr., Cynthia and Ivan. Grandchildren Nayelie, Vivian, Janette, Samantha, Ximena and Jose. And a great grandson Matthew. His siblings Oscar, David and Adriana. Many nieces and nephews and tons of friends.
His wonderful presence will be greatly missed but his memory will always live in our hearts.
Visitation will be at Perches Funeral Home West on Wednesday December 18, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm. Rosary will be held at 7pm. Mass will be on Thursday at 10am at San Judas Tadeo Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019