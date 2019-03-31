Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
For more information about
Charles Hopp
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
El Paso - Charles A. Hopp, 69, passed away March 24, 2019 in El Paso, TX. He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia. He was born in Ft. Worth, TX. Charles was an extraordinary man who never met a stranger and was loved by all. He loved his family and was a devoted friend to many. He was full of life and always willing to lend a helping hand. His love of animals was unprecedented. He was in education for 30 years and retired from Southwest Airlines.

He is preceded in death by his father, Harold G. Hopp; his mother, Evelyn J. Hopp; and brother, Harold Gene Hopp.

Celebration of Life services will be held at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler on April 2, 2019. Visitation from 5 pm - 7 pm, followed by services at 7 pm.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019
