Charles Woodul, 85, passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2019, after an extended illness. His companion, Ann Jackson, was by his side.
A native of El Paso, Charles lived a rich and multifaceted life. Recently retired from active teaching in the public schools in 2014, he was beloved by his students in Theater and Speech and Debate at El Paso High, also his alma mater. He also directed high school choruses in the Socorro and Canutillo districts. His magnificent baritone voice merited a professional career in opera that took him to the Stadttheater in Bern, Switzerland among other international venues. He was a favorite of El Paso audiences as well, and appeared often in El Paso Opera and UTEP productions. His academic career took him from El Paso's then Texas Western College to graduate studies in New York at the Manhattan School of Music and at UT Austin, and he earned his Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Arizona. Dr. Woodul was an active faculty member at UT El Paso/Texas Western and Idaho State University in Pocatello. For years he happily lived in Albuquerque, where he was a well-known private voice teacher and the Director of Music at Central United Methodist Church.
Passionate about his desert home and the culture of Southwest, Charles authored a novel, Tequila River (originally published as Into the Channel), a crime thriller tale of the border region. He was also a student of art and painting, creating many beautiful canvases of desert subjects.
Charles, affectionately known as Chico by his family and oldest friends, was pre-deceased by his parents, William and Eleanor (née Irvin) Woodul, and brothers, William, Jr. and Richard, all of El Paso. He is survived by his companion, Ann Jackson; his son, Lars Woodul, daughter-in-law, Karen Jolicoeur, and two grandchildren, Julian and Evelyn Woodul, of New York City; his sister, Constance Woodul, of Costa Rica; his step-daughter, Rebecca Miller of Anthony, NM; nieces and nephews; Ann's son Gates Adams of El Paso and his two sons, Presley and Gates William; her son Cameron Adams and grand-daughter Zoë Adams-Waldstein of Canterbury, UK; and many other friends, extended family members, students and colleagues whose lives were touched by his over the years.
Thanks to First Choice Hospice, Belinda and Margarita.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, July 31st, at the Church of St. Clement. Donations can be made to or El Paso Youth Opera.
Published in El Paso Times on July 28, 2019