CHARLES EDWARD HEREDIA, at 65 years of age, passed away on February 2, 2019. His passing was sudden and unexpected; resulting from hypertensive related heart failure. He was born in El Paso, TX on December 18, 1953 to the late Alphonso Heredia and Evelyn (Robinson) Heredia. He is the youngest sibling following his older brother, Alphonso Heredia, and older sister Rose Heredia Lupro. Charlie graduated from Cathedral High School. He completed his B.A. at University of Texas El Paso and his M.B.A. at Arizona State University. Charlie was a kindhearted, generous, patient, and forgiving Father always there to provide comfort through difficulties and practical wisdom. He was very proud of his home city El Paso. He had simple pursuits of happiness: long drives taking in the natural landscape, watching his favorite sports teams, playing golf, and spending time with people. His family and friends will always remember his cheerful smile and infectious laugh that had a magical power to increase the happiness at any gatherings. He is survived by his four children, James Heredia, Eric Heredia, Elizabeth (Heredia) Kintz, and Brian Heredia, mother of his children, Jenny Holguin, and two grandchildren, Noah Heredia and Micah Heredia, his siblings Alphonso and Rose, and all those who know and love him. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa. Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 1:00PM at Restlawn Memorial Park, 4848 Alps Dr. "My son, my precious child, I love you and I would never leave you. During your times of suffering, when you could see only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you." In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in honor of Charles to , 10900 B. Stonelake Blvd. Suite 320 Austin, TX. Celebration of Life will be held at 150 Sunset concluding the services located at 150 East Sunset Rd.