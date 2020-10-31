1/1
Charles Edward Rohrbaugh Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Edward Rohrbaugh Jr.

El Paso - Charles Edward Rohrbaugh Jr., 85, went home to be with the Lord Our Savior, Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Charles, known to family and friends by Charlie or Rockey, was born in Cumberland, PA on December 2, 1934. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17 and served his country for over 21 years. Once he retired as a CW2 from the military, he worked with Wells Fargo Armored Car Service and Walmart. He enjoyed talking to anyone that visited him at the paint counter. He was a member of the National Rifle Association of America, the Texas State Rifle Association, American Legion and the VFW Post 2451. He was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 50 years.

Charlie was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Beverly June, as well as his mother, Gretchen Shear Menchey and father, Charles E. Rohrbaugh. He is also preceded by his brothers, Mike Menchey and Kenny Menchey, his sister, Kitty Williams, his grandson Adam Utz and his best friend of 50 years Art Wadsworth.

Charlie is survived by his 5 children, Karen DiMauro (Dave), Sandy Garner (Doug), Dee Utz (Dennis), Karl Rohrbaugh (Sara), and Cheryl Hughes (John). He is also survived by his brothers Keith Menchey (Sue), Joe Menchey (Tina), and Gary Menchey, as well as many nieces and nephews. Gramps loved and was loved by his 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Visitation/Viewing will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10am - 12pm and the Funeral Service at 12pm at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Charlie will be buried at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Charlie's name to Trinity Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved