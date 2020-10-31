Charles Edward Rohrbaugh Jr.
El Paso - Charles Edward Rohrbaugh Jr., 85, went home to be with the Lord Our Savior, Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Charles, known to family and friends by Charlie or Rockey, was born in Cumberland, PA on December 2, 1934. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17 and served his country for over 21 years. Once he retired as a CW2 from the military, he worked with Wells Fargo Armored Car Service and Walmart. He enjoyed talking to anyone that visited him at the paint counter. He was a member of the National Rifle Association of America, the Texas State Rifle Association, American Legion and the VFW Post 2451. He was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 50 years.
Charlie was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Beverly June, as well as his mother, Gretchen Shear Menchey and father, Charles E. Rohrbaugh. He is also preceded by his brothers, Mike Menchey and Kenny Menchey, his sister, Kitty Williams, his grandson Adam Utz and his best friend of 50 years Art Wadsworth.
Charlie is survived by his 5 children, Karen DiMauro (Dave), Sandy Garner (Doug), Dee Utz (Dennis), Karl Rohrbaugh (Sara), and Cheryl Hughes (John). He is also survived by his brothers Keith Menchey (Sue), Joe Menchey (Tina), and Gary Menchey, as well as many nieces and nephews. Gramps loved and was loved by his 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Visitation/Viewing will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10am - 12pm and the Funeral Service at 12pm at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Charlie will be buried at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Charlie's name to Trinity Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society
. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
