|
|
Charles Eldon Adkins
El Paso - Charles Eldon Adkins, 78, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on March 17th 2020 in his home in Pflugerville, Texas. He was the husband of Aida Adkins. They shared 44 years of marriage together.
A memorial service will be held in El Paso, Texas in the near future. The announcement for the memorial service will be posted in advance.
Born in Marion, Indiana on January 13th, 1942, he was the son of Basil Adkins and Dorothy Pricket. He married Aida Silva Adkins on December 26th 1975 in El Paso, Texas. He graduated from Somerset High School in 1959. After graduation, Charles enlisted in the United States Army where he served from 1959-1963. He then served on the Los Angeles Police Department from 1965-1971 and then moved to El Paso, Texas where he joined the El Paso Police Department in 1971. Charles served on the El Paso Police Department until retiring as a Lieutenant in 1993. After retiring he also served for the United States Marshal Service. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was hard-working and selfless. He loved hunting, fishing, and could build or fix anything! He was a proud police officer even to his last day on earth. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Basil Adkins, his mother, Dorothy Prickett, and his brothers Ames and Aden Adkins. He is survived by his wife, Aida Adkins, his sister Vivian Good (Richard), his children Sheila Adkins-Castro (Toni), Sonya Adkins, Stephanie Adkins-Killough, Suzette Adkins, Mark Adkins, Crystal Silva-McCormick (Adam), his grandchildren Ashley Brockman, Joshua Brockman, Morgan Brockman, Chelsea Madrid, Diedre Petersen, Ethan Madrid, Emma McCormick, Sophia McCormick, Aidan McCormick, Serene McCormick, and Amelia McCormick and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the St. Jude Foundation (). The family wishes to extend their thanks and gratitude to Hospice Compassus and to all those who reached out with their kindness and condolences.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020