Charles Ellis Terrell
El Paso - On December 18, 2931 in Waxahachie, Texas, Mr. & Mrs. Claude Terrell and Ola May Nickerson Terrell became the parents of a third child, Charles Ellis Terrell. Charles course was ended and went to his rest on November 8, 2020. His parents along with one sister and one brother preceded him in death. (Joane Jones and Robert Terrell) and a daughter (Charlotte Terrell).
Charles Terrell graduated from Waxahachie in May of 1949. Attended Butler College in 1953 where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree. He was awarded a permanent certificate by the Texas Education Agency of the State of Texas.
He had a successful military career that expanded over twenty six years. Charles Terrell accepted Christ at an early age. He joined Visitors Chapel A.M.E. Church where he held several positions including Sunday School Superintendent. He was a member for over 40 years until his death.
Charles Terrell met and married his lovely wife Cecilia. To this union, two children were born, Charles Terrell Jr., and Teresa Terrell Muruato.
Masonic Membership: Sunset Lodge #76, Rio Grande Consistory #24, Grand Inspector General GIG 33rd of United Supreme Councel and Oro Temple #9 Shriner.
The highest Masonic honor received: Worshipful Master of the year, District Deputy of the Year, Secretary of the Year, and Treasurer of the Year.
Charles Terrell leaves to cherish his memories: His wife Cecilia Terrell, his sons, Charles Ellis Terrell, Dionicio A. Napier, and Anthony J. Napier. His daughter Teresa Terrell Muruato. Grandchildren: Klair Terrell, Kalob Terrell, Kameron Terrell, Colin Napier, and Ava Napier. His brother, Claude Terrell and a host of other relatives and friends.
His weary eyes, his days of pain, His weary nights have passed. His weary patient, worn out frame, has found sweet rest at last. He left behind a memory a, Sorrow too great to be told. But to us who loved and, Knew him the loving memory Will never go old. I know it hurts I Know you are in pain, Just remember my children We will meet again.
Visitation for Mr. Terrell will be from 1:00 - 4:00 PM, with Prayer Service at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Private Interment will take place at a later date at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
