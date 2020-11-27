Charles (Charlie) F. Cook
Charles (Charlie) F. Cook passed away at home on November 22, 2020. He was born on November 8, 1933 in Seguin, TX to Marguerite Baumgartner Cook and Charles Franklin Cook, Sr. He was preceded in death by his sister Imogene Cook Gatewood. Charlie graduated from Seguin High School in 1952. He attended Texas Lutheran College and Baylor University. He played Texas League Baseball with the Victoria Rosebuds and International League St. Paul Saints. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1955. Upon his discharge in 1957, he went to work at White Sands Missile Range where he was employed until his retirement in 1993. Survived by his wife, Carole Cook; sons, Glenn (Paula) and Richard; daughter, Sharon Cox (Mark); grandsons, Jeff Wheeler (Stefny), Andrew Helpenstell. A private graveside service will be held on December 1 for the family. In honor of Charlie, donations may be made to El Paso Baptist Clinic 2700 N.Piedras El Paso 79930, Rescue Mission of El Paso 209 Lee St. El Paso 79901 or your favorite charity
.