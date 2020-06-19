Charles J. Noerr
1947 - 2020
Charles J. Noerr

El Paso - Charles J. Noerr, 73, passed away May 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Faye, his son Gregory (Mooresville, IN), his daughter Sandra Rieper (Robert) San Antonio, Tx, granddaughter Amelia, great granddaughter Maya Rose de La Vega, San Antonio, Tx. His siblings Jacqueline Luty, Walla Walla, WA, Roberta Olen (Michael) Kileen, Tx, Marilyn Rodgers Midland, Tx, Debra Arrick (Buddy) Big Springs, Tx. Margaret James Midland, Tx; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ira and Helen Noerr and brother Steven.

Charlie was born January 19, 1947 in Doylestown, PA. He graduated from Nuremburg American High School, Nuremburg, Germany, and Park College, Fort Bliss, Tx.

Charlie was a HAWKER for 21 years attaining the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3rd. He served 2tours in Germany and 2 in Korea, stateside always Fort Bliss. He and his family settled in El Paso after his retirement in 1987.

He was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus attaining the rank of 4th degree.

Charlie was an avid bowler participating in several leagues and the yearly state and national tournaments. He loved to travel and visited Italy and the United Kingdom with his wife before succumbing to Frontal-Temporal Dementia.

A Committal Service will begin at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no reception.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Committal
11:00 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
