Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
5200 Fred Wilson
Fort Bliss, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Jerry Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Jerry Jones Obituary
Charles Jerry Jones

El Paso - Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Jerry Jones, 79, passed away June 29. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; their children, Amanda and Kyle (and Crystal); and his brother Doug. He was preceded in death by his brother Larry. He was also proud "Papa" to six grandchildren: Morgan, Marcus, Milo, Max, Sophie, and "Blaise" Gael. Jerry was born in Anderson, South Carolina, and traveled throughout the United States and Asia with the U.S. Army before asking to be stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso. He retired after 23 years, because of poor vision. He would have served 23 more if the Army had let him. He worked in real estate after his retirement, and his colleagues and tenants invariably became lifelong friends. He knew the true value of a dollar was in how you used it to help others. He was an active member of VFW Post 812 before his health declined, and his work with the Lee & Beulah Moor Children's Home was among his proudest achievements. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and services are at noon July 10 at Sunset Funeral Home-Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Graveside services follow at 1 p.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate at leemoor.org.
Published in El Paso Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
Download Now