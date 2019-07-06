Charles Jerry Jones



El Paso - Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Jerry Jones, 79, passed away June 29. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; their children, Amanda and Kyle (and Crystal); and his brother Doug. He was preceded in death by his brother Larry. He was also proud "Papa" to six grandchildren: Morgan, Marcus, Milo, Max, Sophie, and "Blaise" Gael. Jerry was born in Anderson, South Carolina, and traveled throughout the United States and Asia with the U.S. Army before asking to be stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso. He retired after 23 years, because of poor vision. He would have served 23 more if the Army had let him. He worked in real estate after his retirement, and his colleagues and tenants invariably became lifelong friends. He knew the true value of a dollar was in how you used it to help others. He was an active member of VFW Post 812 before his health declined, and his work with the Lee & Beulah Moor Children's Home was among his proudest achievements. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and services are at noon July 10 at Sunset Funeral Home-Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Graveside services follow at 1 p.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate at leemoor.org. Published in El Paso Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019