Charles Joseph Thompson
El Paso - Charles Joseph Thompson of El Paso, TX, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born in Dillonvale, OH on February 23, 1928 to his parents CJ and Emma Thompson. Charles had one sister and three brothers and he grew up fishing in streams and working at his dad's farm. As a young teenager he developed asthma. After graduating from High School at 16, his asthma forced him to move to a dry climate where he could breath easier. Charles settled in El Paso. Knowing one family friend upon his arrival, he would establish his roots here by surrounding himself with countless friends and family members over the next 70 plus years. Charles began his career working at the El Paso Gas Company and El Paso National Bank. Then, in his early 20s, he would work for his 3rd and final employer, Mortgage Investment Co. At MICO, he retired as Treasurer at the age of 60 in 1988. Retirement set the stage for his next phase in life - one in which he loved to travel across the U.S. visiting family and friends. In 1967, Charles met his wife, Nancy and they had their daughter, Joanne, born in 1969 and their son, Jeff, born in 1972. Charles' pride and joy came in raising his family and he was a true traditionalist. Charles never met a stranger he didn't like and made friends with bank tellers, bellhops, and wait staff. Everyone was treated like family to Charles.
Charles is preceded in death by his father, Charles Johnston, mother, Emma, sister, Doris, and brothers, Clifford, Donald, and Earl. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his daughter, Joanne and son-in-law Ryan Eason, his son, Jeff and daughter-in-law Susie, his six grandchildren, Tristin, Sean, Charlie, Tucker, Jake and Parker, two nieces, Linda and Sandra, and many cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00pm at Trinity First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Mesa St., El Paso, TX 79902. Flowers may be sent to Trinity First UMC on Friday, 9:30-12:30 and on Saturday, 1:00-1:30. Donations may be made to the Trinity First Foundation.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020